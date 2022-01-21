These are five foods that should never be frozen because they will not only look bad but will also taste bad.

There are five foods that should never be frozen because they will not only look unappealing but will also taste bad.

According to Palak Patel, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, fruits and vegetables that are mostly water do not freeze well.

“When more water-concentrated vegetables like cucumbers are frozen, the water content freezes and expands, crystallizing over time and turning the vegetable into a mushy mess,” he told MarthaStewart.com.

Cucumbers aren’t the only fruits and vegetables that become unappealing after being frozen; zucchini, tomatoes, watermelon, oranges, and celery are also unappealing after being frozen.

It’s common practice to freeze a leftover dessert like pie for later consumption, but there are some sweet treats that should be consumed right away.

Milk is used in meringue and custard pies, which expands and becomes lumpy when frozen.

Furthermore, Patel claims that after sitting in freezing temperatures, the fluffy meringue or smooth custard will become rubbery.

While freezing herbs is a common way to extend their shelf life, freezing spices is a different story.

According to the National Center for Food Preservation, the freezer alters the flavor of spices in a variety of ways.

“Pepper, cloves, garlic, green pepper, imitation vanilla, and some herbs tend to get strong and bitter,” according to the center.

When onion and paprika are frozen, their flavor changes dramatically, while celery-based seasonings become “stronger.”

Furthermore, salt not only loses its flavor but also “tends to increase the rancidity of any fat-containing item.”

Some people put a cup of coffee grounds in their refrigerators to help remove odors, but this does not work in the freezer.

According to Delish, if you keep an opened bag of coffee beans or grounds in the freezer, it will absorb other odors and eventually spoil.

According to the site, “any unopened bags of coffee beans or grounds can be stored in the freezer for up to a month.”

It’s perfectly acceptable to store uncooked meat in the freezer for later use.

However, problems can arise if people let the meat thaw and then refreeze it without taking the proper precautions.

Raw meat can only be refrozen if it hasn’t been exposed to 90°F air for more than an hour and hasn’t been left out of the refrigerator for more than two hours, according to Healthline.

Furthermore, it must have thawed in the…

