These are some of the strangest items people leave on our doorstep – and it’s not always pleasant. I work at a charity shop, and these are some of the strangest items people leave on our doorstep – and it’s not always pleasant.

WORKERS IN CHARITY STORES have revealed the strangest and most revolting items donated to the establishments where they work.

When Ash, who works in a London store, opened a bag donated to the store by one man, she discovered pants with poo on them.

Ash said on her TikTok account that she feels compelled to make a list of what the shop will accept and what it will not accept.

“That way, I don’t have to spend 90% of my day knee-deep in skiddy pants,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @ashandchelslifestories.

“You know what, Graham, you could just throw them away, I’m not your f*****g wife.”

“What do you think you’re going to do with them? Donate them here and I’ll wash them?” Ash wondered.

“I’m not,” he added.

I’m going to throw them away and cry about it.

We don’t want your holey underwear that you’ve been wearing for 18 years.”

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times, and TikTok users have reacted quickly.

One person suggested, “Why don’t you just make a sign saying any donated used underwear is sold online to strangers.”

“As a charity shop supervisor,” another added.

This is so true.

Thank you for not putting the ashes of the rovers in a box.”

“People think a charity shop means literally anything, and they have no shame,” a third said.

In another post, Ash revealed that she was also given a TOOTH by someone.

“So I’m at work, and someone gave me a box of earrings, so I’m going through them and trying to find the pairs,” Ash explained.

“And then I find an earring, and I think I’ll be able to find the other one of this,” she continues.

“That’s a f*****g tooth,” says the narrator.

The woman was taken aback because it was in the shape of an earring and had a small stick attached to it.

“Someone gave me a tooth on a stick.”

“How do you think I’m going to sell that then?” Ash wondered.

“I touched someone’s tooth,” he continued.

It’s infected with the plague.

“I’m not well compensated for this.”

Charlotte, who used to work in a charity shop, told of the horrifying moment someone donated a used tampon to her store, and Ash is far from alone in this situation.

Someone has given me their tooth on a stick as a gift.

So, how do you think I’m going to sell that?”

Charlotte captioned the photo she shared under the handle @thesustainablestylist, “Ex charity shop manager here….and FYI, these…

