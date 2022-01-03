These are the 20 things you need to get rid of RIGHT NOW if you want to be clutter-free this year, according to me, who is a well-organized mother.

THERE’S nothing like beginning a new year with a massive clean out, getting rid of unwanted items that have accumulated over the previous year or more.

If you’re not sure where to begin, Steph Pase, an organized mother of two, has revealed the 20 household items you should get rid of as soon as possible to help declutter your home.

While many people wait years to do a “cleanse,” the Australian mother, who is known for her household hacks, says she does it every three months.

“De-cluttering your home can be super overwhelming, and I know one problem most people have is worrying about possibly regretting items they have culled later on,” she wrote on her website, Just Another Mummy Blog.

But, she added, there are 20 things you’ll never regret getting rid of, or even miss, especially now, in 2022.

DVDs and videos (because, well, who uses them these days? ), unused coat hangers, and dead batteries are just a few of the items to get rid of right away.

Don’t forget about that stack of mismatched socks you’ve been saving in the hopes of one day finding the missing pair.

You probably won’t, so get rid of them now.

Steph also recommended going through your kitchen and getting rid of any expired spices, receipts, or menus that have accumulated.

Shoe boxes, as well as children’s clothes that no longer fit, should be thrown out of your wardrobes.

“All of these are nagging items that you can get rid of with no regrets!” Steph exclaimed.

By getting rid of these items, you’ll free up a lot of space in your home and make it look more organized.

Fans of the organized mom agreed with her items to get rid of list, especially odd socks, which we all have.

“Looking to start your 2022 feeling cleansed?” one woman suggested. “Pro tip: get all of those pesky socks that don’t seem to have a mate and throw them in the bin.”

Others preferred to tackle their spice drawer and wardrobe, with some claiming that getting rid of unused coat hangers was particularly satisfying.

