These are the 9 gifts you should get your kids this Christmas to keep them quiet, according to my experience working in a nursery.

It’s never easy to leave your children at nursery, especially if they’re clinging to your arm or leg.

However, with Christmas approaching, now is the ideal time to complete your holiday shopping.

Furthermore, nursery workers have a sneaky insight into what children really want from Santa – and can tell us which gifts are most likely to keep them quiet.

Sharon Birch is the owner and founder of Footprints Learning for Life nursery in Hartlepool, which has won numerous awards and received high ratings.

Christmas is a wonderful time to be in the nursery, she said, because the children are full of wonder and delight, and it’s a magical time of discovery and spectacle.

“They learn everything there is to know about the Christmas story and everything that comes with it – reindeer, elves, grottos and presents, good food and pudding, and so much more,” she explained.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“This is an excellent time to discuss kindness, caring for one another, and giving.

“Watching their little faces light up as we learn Christmas songs, wrap presents, play games, and decorate our many trees is truly magnificent.”

At the end of each day, they dim the lights in the nursery and let the twinkling trees take over.

When parents arrive to pick up their children, they are served hot chocolate and warm mince pies, and each child is given a small gift from their very own Santa Claus.

“We collect gifts for the kids to deliver to a local care home where they sing songs to the residents,” she explained.

“We also donate to the foodbank, the Hartlepool Giving Tree, and our neighborhood refuge.”

“As Christmas approaches, I can heartily recommend some gifts that Father Christmas might like to deliver to your excited little ones this year with the help of his troop.”

The nursery’s founder revealed the top nine Christmas gifts that will keep your kids quiet for at least two hours.

GETTING READY

This Christmas, keep the kids busy by dressing up in costumes.

Because all children enjoy dressing up, any type of costume, whether it’s an animal costume, an occupational uniform, a superhero set, or a fantasy, is a good idea.

“The world of make believe and pretend is a place of learning and exploration about the world around us,” Sharon, a nursery expert, said.

“Children become engrossed in a fantasy land, a place where they can be whoever they want to be, and their imaginations whirr at an incredible rate as they exercise their…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]