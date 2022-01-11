These are the green flags you might mistake for red flags, according to me, as a relationship coach.

For a relationship or marriage to be successful, both partners must work at it.

While certain aspects of your relationship may appear to indicate that it is doomed to fail, relationship coach Janette suggests that this isn’t always the case.

Janette’s TikTok video explaining how some green flags in a relationship can be misinterpreted as red flags has received over two million views.

Feeling ‘bored’ in a relationship isn’t always a red flag, according to the relationship coach, especially for people who have an insecure or anxious attachment style.

Our emotional responses to other people and our own needs are classified by attachment styles.

According to the theory, there are four attachment styles: secure attachment, anxious attachment, disorganized attachment, and fearful attachment.

According to Janette, being bored may not be a sign that the relationship isn’t working, but rather that they are accustomed to a chaotic and unpredictable environment.

“When you’re used to the ups and downs, you start to create comfort in chaos,” she continued.

“And that chaos is mistaken for passion, so ask yourself if the relationship is boring before you put up your walls.

“Is it just good for you?” says the narrator.

Janette made a new video in which she explains how another green flag can be mistaken for a red one.

She stressed the importance of intimacy and vulnerability for people with fearful attachments, but cautioned that if someone does not want to open up right away, it should be taken as a red flag.

“Rather than feeling compelled to rush the process and get too close, take a moment to step back and prevent yourself from becoming overly enamored and attached.”

Many users agreed with Janette, and others thanked her for her advice. “Boring means you found comfort, and you know your partner well enough that being quiet together is perfectly fine,” one user wrote.

“I was afraid my new relationship would be boring because I wasn’t feeling “butterflies” until I realized that the sensation I was experiencing was anxiety,” another user said.

“Oh my god, I needed that,” a third person wrote. “I feel very attacked but very comforted in that.”

