These are the most popular baby names for January births, and they might surprise you.

For some parents, naming their child is one of the most difficult tasks, but for others, it may come naturally.

It’s one of the first jobs on your to-do list as a parent, and if you have a January baby, it’s one of the first and most important jobs of the year.

That is to say, having a little inspiration can be very helpful at times.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) compiles information on all of the names given to babies born in England and Wales every year.

The most recent data for January names currently available is for girls and boys born in 2020.

ONS has compiled a list of the most popular baby boy and girl names for the first month of the year.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Parents of boys are favoring Oliver and George as their top two choices, indicating that more traditional names are making a comeback.

Noah came in second, and Arthur came in fourth.

The list also included Muhammad, Leo, Oscar, Harry, Freddie, and Charlie.

Olivia and Amelia were at the top of the girls’ list.

Ava, Isla, and Ivy quickly followed.

Florence, Grace, Mia, Lily, and Emily were also included in the list.

NAMES OF GIRLS

NAME OF BOYS

If you’re looking for more baby name ideas, look at the most popular names from the previous year – traditional names aren’t as popular as they once were.

From Sharon to Jade, parents reveal why they saved their children’s names from extinction.

Furthermore, the majority of people look at the hottest baby names for 2021, and Olivia isn’t even in the top ten.