These are the most suitable songs to learn Spanish

A technique, that of learning a language through the lyrics of well-known songs, which inspired the movie “Living is easy with eyes closed” in which the story of Juan Carrión Gañán (1924-2017), the English teacher, was told who used Beatles songs to teach English to his students in the 1960s.









Learning method

And although many years have passed and the technological media have taken giant steps, the effectiveness of the songs to delve into the mysteries of a language is still very valid.

“Learn Spanish with music“Is the Instituto Cervantes program that is designed for Spanish students throughout the world to select the songs and interpreters that have helped them learn or improve our language, as well as to learn about the culture of the countries we speak this language.

“We know that, in some cases, interest in learning a language or learning about another culture is awakened by a song, a reading, a movie or a trip,” Raquel Caleya, Deputy Director of Culture at the Cervantes Institute, explains.





Rachel Caleya

Deputy Director of Culture of the Instituto Cervantes





Each center sends song lists, many, sometimes 20 titles or more, but the interesting thing is that several are coincident. And weekly, a “playlist” is created in the Spotify account of the Instituto Cervantes Library Network with the topics that the students choose and that have been important in their learning, and in the process to know what influence music has in Spanish in the approach and interest in our language and culture.





In addition to Juanes, Julieta Venegas and Aute, the first of these lists is made up of the first ten positions for the following songs: “Bailando”, Enrique Iglesias; “Bonito”, Jarabe de Palo; “Clandestino”, by Manu Chao; “Corazón”, by Maluma, “Érase una vez”, by Ángel Parra; “Malamente”, by Rosalía, and “Gracias a la vida”, by Violeta Parra.

“Obviously,” adds Raquel Caleya. the most used are those included in the musical distribution of your countryThat is to say, to which it has easy access because they sound on radios or are international best sellers in Spanish. But they are also important those that are linked to movies or those that continue in the memory of other times and are not as current as the case of the songs of Manu Chao that after their “boom” in the nineties are still heard.





And the students also listen to the songs and music that the teachers use or that compose the materials of the teaching methods of the Spanish as a foreign language, points out the deputy director of Culture of Cervantes: “Perhaps a teacher uses the song ‘Contamíname’ to explain the imperatives or at the moment, for example, they have been using ‘I will resist’ as a representative song of a global and shared situation ”.

“The important thing for the student is what songs he is able to understand and reproduce, not only at the level of comprehension and pronunciation. If a student is able to detect the cultural references that a song has, they are already demonstrating a high level of competence ”, he explains.





Thus, for example, the song “Latinoamérica”, from Calle 13, has several cultural allusions. If the student is able to detect the reference to Neruda in the lyrics of the song, “they can feel satisfied with their good level of Spanish. As we always insist, learning a language is not just learning a vocabulary ”, Caleya stresses.





The lists on Spotify will not be different depending on the various types of Spanish: “We do not differentiate between the varieties of current Spanish, the richness of our language is in its diversity and when it comes to teaching the language we take into account that we are teaching a very rich language, with many colors and we guide students for their global learning ”, he explains.

The Cervantes Institute will publish these weekly lists until June 21, European Music Day. And, in addition, they are contacting several of the musicians and artists to organize activities and campaigns with the students.

The academic area of ​​the Instituto Cervantes has a lot of material on teaching Spanish through music and they are preparing materials and resources for teachers and students. To teach Spanish but also to “teach to teach”, with the offer of teacher training.

Can you learn a language exclusively with the lyrics of the songs? The academic deputy director of Cervantes, Carmen Pastor, considers that letters can be a very interesting material to learn Spanish, although samples of language for communicative uses do not always appear.





“But the best thing about music in Spanish is the emotional connection that is created with the culture in Spanish and it is scientifically proven that an emotionally positive attitude towards a culture fosters the learning of that language of communication,” says Pastor.



