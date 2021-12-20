These are the telltale signs that your other half despises their Christmas present, according to me, a psychologist.

I’m a psychologist, and these are the telltale signs that your significant other despises their Christmas present.

WHY IS THERE SO MUCH PRESSURE ON ONE DAY OF THE YEAR TO BUY THE “PERFECT GIFT”?

We’ve all had that one present at Christmas where we’re left wondering what the gift-bearer was thinking.

When someone tells you what they want for Christmas, it’s easy to shop for them, but it can be a bit of a gamble as to whether or not the recipient will appreciate your gift.

There are, however, some telltale signs that your gift was not well received by your partner.

Expert psychologist Rebecca Lockwood revealed that there are some hidden signs to look out for that may reveal what your other half despises, such as gifts you’ve given them.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Rebecca is the founder of The Yes I Can MethodTM Academy, where she teaches NLP, hypnosis, Time Line Therapy®, Positive Psychology, and Breakthrough Coaching.

“Watching for signs of body language and facial expressions is critical to determining whether your partner likes or dislikes the gifts you’ve purchased,” she said.

“Even the tiniest change in facial expressions can make a big difference.”

They may mismatch their expressions with the words they use if they dislike your gifts.

“Turned down lips, slight lengthening of the face, and smaller eyes are the facial expressions to watch for.

“Because they may not want you to know how much they dislike their gifts, this can be very minor, so keep an eye on them.”

Rebecca, who is also a bestselling author who teaches businesswomen the art and science of how the mind works, went on to reveal the top warning signs to look out for.

She also went over how to handle the situation if your partner doesn’t like the Christmas present you got them – and you’ve picked up on some of the telltale signs.

She does, however, have a quick fix.

“The best way to deal with something like this is to talk to your partner about it,” Rebecca advised.

Inquire as to whether they enjoy it and how they are feeling.

“When doing anything in your relationship, remember that communication is key, and it’s not personal if your partner doesn’t like your present.

“It isn’t about you; it is about them, and you must respect that.”

“While it’s painful and disappointing when someone doesn’t like a gift you’ve received, it’s also a part of the gift-giving process at times.”

THESE ARE THE FIVE SIGNIFICANTS THAT YOUR PARTNER DOESN’T LIKE CHRISTMAS.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.