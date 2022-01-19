These are the three rules I follow: I’ve saved enough money to retire at 26 years old.

A WOMAN has revealed how she was able to retire at the age of 26 and the three rules she follows to help others succeed.

Tori Dunlap, a money expert from the United States, shared the video on her TikTok account, herfirst100k, where it has received over four million views.

Tori is the founder of Her First 100k, a financial advice website where she offers resources and advice to women on how to become financially independent, get the pay they deserve, and have the confidence to ask for more.

Tori revealed in a TikTok video how she was able to retire at the age of 26 and how she did it.

“I’m financially independent,” she explained, “which means I don’t have to work a day in my life if I don’t want to.”

“Here are three ways I did it, and how you can do it too.”

“I began investing as soon as I was able.

“Now, in my work as a financial expert, I always tell people that the best day to start investing is today, because you didn’t wait until tomorrow to start.”

“Since you have time on your hands, start investing now if you haven’t already, or increase your contributions if you have.”

“When I was working for a company, the next thing I did was negotiate my salary every single time.”

“I wouldn’t have stayed in a job that didn’t pay me fairly.”

“And third, but certainly not least, this lovely seven-figure business that I own was once a side gig.”

“I worked a side job in addition to my 9-to-5, which allowed me to save all of my extra money.”

Tori added that she wouldn’t retire just yet, but it felt great to know she could if she wanted to.

Tori is passionate about assisting women in taking control of their finances; she shares that she started her first business at the age of nine, purchasing vending machines and using the proceeds to pay for college.

She sold her company to a ten-year-old girl at the age of twenty.

“This is at the heart of financial feminism: embracing your power, not only to get ahead but also to help others get ahead,” she wrote.

“I wish I had known all of this in my 20’s,” one user wrote, praising Tori’s advice.

I’m 41 years old and have ten years to pay off my student loans.

“However, I’m learning!”

“Goals,” says another.

I’ll get there one day, but thanks for the tip to help me cross the finish line!”

“Goals, goals, goals!” wrote the author.

