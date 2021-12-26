These are the worst baby names I’ve ever seen while working in a passport office.

It’s one of the first and most important decisions you’ll make as a parent.

What are you going to name your baby?

Of course, there are well-known names like Olivia, Mohamed, Ava, and Oliver, as well as less common but still attractive options.

Then there are the truly bizarre choices.

Now, a Mumsnetter who used to work in a passport office has revealed the names she considers to be the worst she’s ever heard.

And then there’s the wait…

Florence-Jolly and Lionheart are siblings.

We’re not joking.

“Me and my Dh (dear husband) were talking about awful baby names, and I thought I’d share,” the woman wrote.

“I used to work in a passport office, and an application for a brother and sister came in….

“Her name was Florence-Jolly (with the hyphen) and his name was Lionheart! LIONHEART!”

“It makes me laugh even now… poor love!”

“Has it gotten any worse?” says the narrator.

Her question, of course, sparked a whole can of worms…

One mother chuckled, “Kid at my DS’s old nursery named Blade.”

Another parent added, “At softplay, six-week-old twin girls were once named Dolce and Gabbana.”

“Pele and Cartier, boygirl twins,” a third added.

Someone said, “God Rocket is a friend of a friend.”

“The two worst I’ve encountered are Glint and Toulouse, a brother and sister,” someone said.

One woman claimed she was in Tesco when she overheard a woman calling for her son… in Asda.

Have you heard anything worse?

