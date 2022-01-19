These Bridgerton Season 2 Photos Will Certainly Make a Huge Impact

These Bridgerton Season 2 Photos Are Sure to Make a Lot of Noise

Bridgerton, a Netflix series starring Nicola Coughlan, will return on Wednesday, January.

Lady Whistledown has bestowed her blessings upon us once more.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, actress Nicola Coughlan gave fans of the Netflix series a sneak peek at the second season.

Seven new photos from the Bridgerton set were released on January 19th.

The new images are just a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming season, which will center on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), whose family recently moved to the Ton from India.

According to Netflix, Anthony pursues Kate’s sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), prompting the older sister to intervene.

The rest is up to the fans to figure out.

The relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé Jean Page) will take a backseat as the focus shifts to new couples, though Phoebe will remain on the show in a supporting role.

Of course, the show would be incomplete without Nicola’s Penelope, who continues to write under the name Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton’s second season premieres on March 25.

Until then, take a sneak peek at what’s to come down below!

Bridgerton has a number of new cast members, including Simone Ashley and Rupert Young.

In this ballroom scene, things are getting heated between Kate and Anthony.

Lady Whistledown appears to have more tea to spill in the coming season.

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), whose early life will be the subject of a spinoff series, will get more screen time.

Daphne will return in season two, but as actor Regé Jean Page moves on to other projects, Phoebe Dynevor teased that “I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot.”

“I believe we will see the baby.”

And we’re going to concentrate on her relationship with the Bridgertons.”

As he fences with grace and elegance, Anthony Bridgerton continues to show why he’s such a catch.

The Featheringtons are a family of Featheringtons.

