These Bridgerton secrets will make you want to watch Season 2 immediately.

Season 2 Will Make You Burn For Bridgerton’s Secrets

Bridgerton season two has a release date, which has been the topic of much discussion.

So, while we wait for March 25, we’re revealing all of our favorite franchise’s secrets.

Lady Whistledown has a present for you today, dear reader: Bridgerton season two is on the way.

Okay, maybe not tomorrow, but certainly soon enough.

On the 12th of December,

The Netflix cast announced that the show will return on March 25, which is only two months away if you’re keeping track.

While Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) starred in season one of the NSFW period drama, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) will be at the center of the ton this time around.

“There’s just so much conflict with Anthony’s every move,” Bailey previously told E! News.

“He means well, he has a good heart, and he loves his family, and once I fell in love with him and realized that he meant well, it meant that you could really push the boundaries as to how unfair and toxic he can be to his lovers, sisters, and mother.”

So, while we wait for the season’s diamond, let’s take a look back at all the secrets you might have missed during your last Bridgerton binge.

Let’s do it.

Shonda Rhimes, the multitalented creator of Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, produced Bridgerton, which has been praised for its diverse cast.

Golda Rosheuvel, a Guyanese-British actress, portrays Queen Charlotte of England, who was a real person, on the show.

According to PBS, some historians believe King George III’s wife was a descendant of a Portuguese royal family with African ancestry.

The show’s makeup and hair designer, Marc Pilcher, told Vogue, “When I researched Queen Charlotte and discovered she was of African descent, it gave me so much more scope to create her beautiful looks.”

“I used period silhouettes, but I added locks, braids, and Afro-textured styles to celebrate her ethnicity.”

Her massive afro was inspired by Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember, but it was shaped like a Gainsborough wig.”

“I saw Beyoncé,” Pilcher told Essence.

