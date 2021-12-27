These drops make your eyes ‘crystal white,’ according to Kristin Cavallari. They’re (dollar)10 right now.

Kristin Cavallari claims that these drops make your eyes “crystal white.” They’re (dollar)10 right now.

These drops cost (dollar)10 and, according to Kristin Cavallari, make your eyes “crystal white.”

We must always use sunscreen and lip balm to protect our skin, especially in the winter.

What are your daily beauty essentials, even if you’re just keeping it simple?

We also keep a face mist in our bag to keep our skin calm and glowing.

But there’s one more thing that could change the way we look — and feel.

We’re talking about eye drops! Red, itchy eyes can make you appear tired and upset, and they can certainly make you feel that way.

If allergies are bothering you, it is time to fight back.

If other treatments haven’t been effective, don’t give up just yet.

That is, unless you have tried Naphcon-A eye drops.

The Naphcon-A Eye Drops are only (dollar)10 on Amazon! Prices are accurate as of December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

In 2019, Kristin Cavallari sat down with Us to talk about what she keeps in her bag.

These Naphcon-A allergy eye drops were one of her go-to must-haves.

“These things will crystal whiten your eyes,” she explained.

“Plus, they feel great, especially if you’ve been wearing makeup all day or have allergies or something.”

They’re just very relaxing for me.”

We’re happy to report that a bottle of these “clinically proven” eye drops is on Amazon for just (dollar)10, with Prime members receiving fast, free shipping.

But first, consider why and how these eye drops work.

These eyedrops combine a decongestant and an antihistamine for calm, comfortable eyes.

Redness in the eyes can be alleviated with a decongestant.

According to Cavallari, it may cause blood vessels to constrict, leaving your eyes “crystal white.”

Meanwhile, the antihistamine may aid in itch relief.

