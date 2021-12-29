These Familiar Faces Will Compete in the 2022 Tournament of Champions on ‘Jeopardy!’

The 2022 Tournament of Champions Will Feature These Familiar Faces from ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings, the GOAT of Jeopardy!, is back as host after Mayim Bialik, from The Big Bang Theory, led the first-ever Professors Tournament.

There’s no word yet on who will take the iconic lectern for the Tournament of Champions in 2022, but some familiar faces will return.

The number of victories on the Tournament of Champions roster currently ranges from four to 38.

If another brainiac beats them out, those with fewer victories may be bumped.

Tyler Rhode and Andrew He each have five victories, while Zach Newkirk has six.

Courtney Shah and Brian Chang have a slightly better standing with seven games under their belts, giving them a better chance of making the TOC.

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, recently won the inaugural Professors Tournament on Jeopardy!

He won a grand prize of (dollar)100,000 and a spot in the TOC in 2022.

According to TVLine, Buttrey said in a statement, “This has been the greatest time, and to come out ahead of all these other great players is something I’ll remember forever.”

“From the start, the group was uniformly smart, charming, and warm, and there was a genuine sense of camaraderie.”

Professors Tournament Champion Received a Message From His Lookalike Steve Martin on ‘Jeopardy!’

Amy Schneider, a recent Jeopardy! contestant, has been winning and establishing herself as a trivia expert.

Schneider is the first woman to break into the upper-earnings positions, according to TV Insider, and is Jeopardy!’s most-winning trans contestant in the game show’s history.

She landed in fourth place for non-tournament game wins after clinching her 14th victory, and is now a lock for the TOC.

Jonathan Fisher, a Northwestern University graduate who defeated champion and fan favorite Matt Amodio on Oct.

11th.

Fisher went on to win 11 straight games and earn (dollar)246,100 in addition to a spot in the coveted TOC. Going up against Amodio was something Fisher was looking forward to, but he kept his expectations of defeating him realistic.

In Newsweek, Fisher wrote, “I remember saying to my partner, ‘I wonder if Matt Amodio is still going to be there?'”

“I was under the impression that he was a…

