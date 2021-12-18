These Fascinating Taylor Swift Facts Are Sure to Make You Think

We’re sure you’ll remember these fascinating Taylor Swift facts.

Taylor Swift celebrates her 32nd birthday today, December 1st.

Take a look at a list of fascinating facts about the Grammy winner in honor of her birthday.

We’re sorry, but we just can’t stop ourselves—it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday, and we’re celebrating in style!

Swifties are well aware that the superstar will turn 32 in December.

13. And, on top of that, TSwift has a lot to celebrate this year.

It’s an exciting time in Taylor’s life, from the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), to her recent Grammy nomination.

She wrote in a November letter, “NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE.”

“SO stoked evermore has been honored like this,” she wrote on Instagram on March 23 after evermore was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys.

Congratulations to all of our other nominees!!”

Swift won the Grammy for Folklore earlier this year.

While accepting the award, she said, “Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on stage.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Justin Vernon; I’m looking forward to meeting you.”

Joe Alwyn, the artist’s longtime love, was also mentioned.

“I want to thank Joe,” Swift continued, “because he is the first person I play every song I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Now, as she embarks on a new chapter, we’ve compiled a list of 32 fascinating TSwift facts to keep you dancing like you’re 22!

a)

Taylor Swift not only composes all of her own music, but she also wrote the entire Speak Now album by herself.

There are no co-writers; it’s just her.

In October, the album came out.

Swift was 20 years old at the time.

2. If you’re looking for a

Her family owned a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, where she grew up.

In her holiday song of the same name, she mentions her time there.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

James Taylor inspired her name.

That’s right, from one legendary musician to another.

a)

She was previously an Abercrombie model.

In 2003, TSwift modeled for the company alongside fellow celebrities Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Roberts, and Ashton Kutcher.

a)

Eric Church’s first gold record was given to her by her.

After Church was fired in 2006, she joined Rascal Flatts on tour. “Actually, she called me after I got…

