These films get along well without me

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Shaper”Harry Potterstar Daniel Radcliffe I’m fine playing in indies and unusual comedies. Thank you very much. The actor who recently spoke to Variety To promote his real prison drama “Escape From Pretoria”, he talked about his decisions after Hogwarts and why he is satisfied with the J.K. Never visit the Rowling franchise again. Would he ever want to repeat his role as The Boy Who Lived in the ongoing film series “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”? There is a third entry coming from director David Yates in 2021, and with a gross profit of nearly $ 1.5 billion for the previous demolition franchise, there is no end in sight. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe plays a good role in indies and unusual comedies. Thank you, the actor who recently spoke to Variety for his real prison drama Escape From Pretoria “Talked about his decisions after Hogwarts and why he is satisfied with never visiting the JK Rowling franchise again. Would he ever play his role as The Boy Who Lived in the ongoing movie series” Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them “? There is a third entry from 2021 director David Yates and with nearly $ 1.5 billion in sales for the previous demolition franchise, there is no end in sight.

“I don’t think so,” Radcliffe said to Variety when he played Harry Potter again. “I don’t like saying no to things, but it’s not something I hurry to do. I feel like these films went on and did well without us.” – we are Radcliffe with his friends Emma Watson ( Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) and more – “I’m glad it stays that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying I will never go back to a franchise, but I like the flexibility that I’ve got in my career now and I don’t want to get into a situation where I’ve signed up for a series years in advance. ”

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “See, he’s fine! Recently, Radcliffe appeared in “Guns Akimbo” and opened this weekend despite online controversy pull his coattails. He also lent his voice to “Playmobil: The Movie” and played in the beautiful curiosities “Swiss Army Man” and “Horns” and even appeared in “BoJack Horseman” and “The Simpsons”. “Data-reactid =” 34 “> See, he’s fine! Recently Radcliffe appeared in” Guns Akimbo “and opened this weekend despite online controversy dragging his coattails. He also lent his voice to” Playmobil: The Movie “and played in the beautiful curios” Swiss Army Man “and” Horns “and even appeared in” BoJack Horseman “and” The Simpsons “.

“There is nothing I was afraid of,” said Radcliffe to Variety. “But I didn’t want to” find myself the strangest thing out there. “I didn’t choose any projects that were weird for the sake of weirdness.” Swiss Army Man “was strange in that it was about a farting corpse that brought back to life and it’s not for everyone. At the same time it is an incredibly clever film that has something nice to say about being human. I made “Guns Akimbo” where I put guns on my hands, but I also did “Escape From Pretoria “made what is really grounded in reality.”

Radcliffe, now 30, added that these Post-Potter roles were about differentiating from this universe. “I think people have seen me play one thing for so long that it seems more remarkable that I do a lot of different things now,” he said.

