These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting! Putting the Kids First!

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and other former celebrity couples may have opposing views on parenting, but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children.

When it came to raising Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with her ex-husband, the actress told Today.com in November 2017 that “you have to be on the same page.”

“You must cooperate.”

It’s a special bond when you recognize that you both have the best interests of the children at heart.”

Garner stated at the time that she and the Way Back actor, who married in 2005 and divorced ten years later, are “the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids.”

Their chemistry remained a “work in progress” three years later, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider explained at the time.

They keep track of everything and attend a lot of meetings and check-ins.

They want to provide the best possible care for their children.

If they disagree, they keep it to themselves and do not let it affect them.

They always put on a cheerful face for the children and prioritize their well-being.”

allowfullscreen data-src”https:www.youtube.comembedcsdARmhaE7w?featureoembed” class”optanon-category-C0002-C0005 youtube-embed” width”900″ height”506″ frameborder”0″ allow”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen data

The source added that Affleck respects his ex-wife’s “very specific” parenting plan.

“She’s a fantastic mother who knows exactly what she’s doing.

He credits her with getting them to where they are now as a family.”

Garner is adamant that the Goodwill Hunting star is sober while in their children’s lives, according to another source who told Us last year.

(The actor has struggled with substance abuse, first becoming sober in 2001 and relapsing several times, most recently in October 2019.)

In December 2019, a source told Us, “Jen puts up with a lot and does everything she can to keep it together.”

“She wants Ben to be a part of the children’s lives.”

This entails dealing with issues with which she is dissatisfied.

As far as his is concerned, there’s no wiggle room.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Putting the Kids First! These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting