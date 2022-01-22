These ‘General Hospital’ Stars Have Been Outshone by Their Canine and Feline Companions

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros of General Hospital are no strangers to the limelight.

The actors who play Drew and Nina are involved in some of the most important storylines on the show.

Unfortunately for them, their pets are gradually but steadily stealing the show from the talented actors.

General Hospital appears to be going to the dogs — and cats!

There’ll be a lot of cuteness ahead!

Cameron Mathison, star of General Hospital, revealed in 2019 that pet therapy was crucial to his cancer recovery.

The actor, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer, underwent several operations before being declared cancer-free.

He claims that he would not have made it through as well as he did if it weren’t for his dog, Red.

According to SurvivorNet, many cancer patients, including Mathison, rely on pet therapy to help them get through the toughest parts of their treatment.

According to the source, pet therapy isn’t just good for the cancer patient — it’s also good for the pet!

However, now that Mathison’s cancer has been cured, he considers Red to be a member of his family.

On January 17, the General Hospital actress shared another photo with her Doberman, Red, on Instagram.

He wrote, “He looks tough, but he’s a total softy.”

“And the dog.”

For many years, Red has been an important part of Mathison’s life.

Mathison, his wife, and their children frequently take the pooch on family vacations.

Mathison used to bring the dog to work with him when he was the host of Home and Family on the Hallmark Channel.

And Red, like the rest of his family, is a big fan of the General Hospital star’s Instagram.

Red, who’s a good boy? You, sir!

Cynthia Watros, who portrays Nina on General Hospital, is no stranger to being the center of attention.

Unfortunately, her cat decided to take center stage in a recent Instagram video.

On January 19, Watros announced on Instagram that she was auditioning for a project.

She didn’t go into too much detail about the project, and before she could finish, the orange tabby decided to take control.

“I’m trying to get an audition,” she says.

