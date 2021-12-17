These gift subscription boxes are fantastic.

These subscription boxes make fantastic presents.

A subscription box is a gift that keeps on giving until you tell it to stop.

A subscription box, as the name suggests, is a monthly package with a single theme that arrives at your specified address.

A curated box of, say, cured meats or Marvel Funko Pops is definitely a departure from the same old, same old this holiday season.

“Cancel at any time” policies are common, making it simple to end your subscription.

If you purchase a subscription box from a merchant on Amazon, you can manage it through the site’s “Memberships andamp; Subscriptions” section. Amazon’s marketplace has over 400 subscription box options.

With a single click, you can cancel your subscription or change your renewal preferences.

Amazon also offers an “A-to-Z Guarantee” on subscription-box purchases, which covers missing, lost, delayed, or damaged shipments.

If a subscription box sounds like the answer to all of your holiday gift-giving needs and more, but you’re not sure where to start, we’ve compiled a list of recommended subscription boxes for you.

Our picks are all available on Amazon, with four-star ratings or higher based on at least 250 user reviews.

And, yes, you can cancel at any time through Amazon.

Each suggestion is tailored to a specific personality type, such as dog lovers, tea drinkers, and makeup wearers.

It’s also important to remember that it’s fine if you are all of these people.

BarkBox promises a monthly delivery of two dog toys, two dog treat bags, and a chew; each box is themed monthly.

(Try to figure out what it was for October…)

The first box will be delivered right away, according to BarkBox, and shipping is free within the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

Choose whether you’re buying treats for a small, medium, or large dog.

The boxes are the same price every month, regardless of size: (dollar)35.

(dollar)35 per month for BarkBox

Allure’s box promises to deliver value, expertise, and, of course, makeup.

Allure, a subscription-box veteran, claims that each monthly box contains six or more editor-tested products, with at least three…

