These Hollywood Couples Make Us Believe Love Is Real

Okay, so we’ve accepted it.

One week after that epic embrace, it turns out that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren’t getting back together. Because as much as we want Hollywood’s golden couple to reunite in all of their blonde highlighted, impossibly tan, amazingly talented glory, it turns out that they’re not all that keen to relive their romance, content to let their ancient history live back in the late nineties and early aughts where it belongs.

And while we get it (guys, it’s been 15 years since they were husband and wife—are you still Facebook stalking your high school boyfriend?) you can’t help but feel that the eternally morose “love is dead” crowd has notched another victory.

It’s 2020 and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are never ever getting back together, Brad and Jen are content to just be party pals and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have both moved on from their marriage faster than the collective public.

And so it’s hard not to feel sometimes that every Hollywood couple that falls in love—causing us to fall in love with them, double-tapping their every Instagram selfie and reading up on all of the reasons they’re #goals—ends up in the same spot: releasing a carefully crafted breakup statement announcing their intentions to remain friends.

So it helps to be reminded that’s simply not the case.

Jan. 26 is National Spouses Day and, in honor of this oh-so-important holiday, we’re giving a shout out to some of our favorite married duos. And there are a lot, perhaps too many to make a fully comprehensive list. (Plus there are those couples that while firmly established and entirely enviable have decided, for whatever reason, not to unite in holy matrimony and legally binding ink.)

To celebrate the fact that the entertainment industry is still chock full of aspiring love stories, here are just a few duos we’re hoping will continue to live happily ever after: