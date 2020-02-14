These Hollywood Pairings Give Us Friendship Goals

As any former Girl Scout worth her salt will tell you, it’s always good to make new friends, but keep the old.

And while we’d doubt Jennifer Lawrence had time to be earning badges and peddling cookies en route to nabbing her first Oscar nomination at 19, it’s an adage she seems to have taken to heart. “I love meeting people—men, women, whatever,” she shared with Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview. “I love people coming into your life and bringing something.”

Because just months before that sit-down, she had embraced comedian Amy Schumer with open arms, having taken a chance on friendship earlier in the summer. “I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you,'” she recalled to The New York Times. “We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.”

Texting turned into work on a still-forthcoming comedy and a throwaway invitation from Schumer to have her new pal come along to the Hamptons where she was meeting up with friends from high school. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going on a boat tomorrow, you should come.’ It was kind of hypothetical,” Lawrence revealed on The Daily Show, “and she was like, ‘I think I’m coming,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Lawrence being “the coolest chick you’ll ever meet,” as Schumer put it, fit right in. “She’s the best hang, she was like one of the gang.” Which was evident from the photos that were released of the crew rafting, riding jet skis and building a full-on high school cheerleader-style human pyramid. (As luck would have it, Lawrence had been one with her pom poms as a teen in Louisville.)

And just like that, the world was introduced to the perfect Hollywood friendship we never realized we needed as the twosome continue to delight by dancing on pianos at Billy Joel‘s concert and attempting to wear matching red carpet wear to the Golden Globes.

Now, as The Hunger Games alum admitted on Late Night With Seth Myers, “I get asked about Amy on all of these press tours, more than anything. Which is great, because endorphins get released in my brain whenever I talk about her!”

I mean, can you blame us for wanting to know every detail of their friendship? As if learning more about their favorite activities, texting habits and other pals could make it easier to imagine what it might be like to claim a spot in that pyramid. And theirs is hardly the only BFF union that we ship. In honor of National Make a Friend Day, check out the other squads we’d most like to join.