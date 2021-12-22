These Kendall (plus) Kylie Joggers are still available for Christmas delivery.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

We’re nearing the end of the holiday season, but we’re sure there are some shoppers who have lost track of time and still need to check off a few last-minute gifts.

When in doubt, stick to Amazon’s cozy loungewear!

Everyone loves comfortable clothes, and you can never have too many sweatshirts in your closet.

Any type of lounge item is at the top of our last-minute gift list, but if you’re shopping for a fashionista, these KENDALL (plus) KYLIE joggers are a must-have!

Prices start at (dollar)22 at Amazon for the KENDALL (plus) KYLIE Women’s Lace Up Jogger! Please note that prices are correct as of December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Yes, these joggers have Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s approval, and their overall vibe reflects their stylish aesthetic.

They know how to chill at home in style, with a “Salt and Pepper” color palette in the uber-popular tie-dye print, which we’re still obsessed with as much as we were back in April 2020.

We double-checked that these joggers would arrive in time for the weekend — you may need to sign up for Prime or pay a little extra for expedited shipping, but that’s the game at this point! They’re also part of Amazon Prime’s “Try Before You Buy” clothing selection, so if you’re a member, you’ll get your order before being charged.

Amazing!

Because they’re high-waisted, we’d pair them with a cutoff cropped crewneck in black or white, though a light blue sweatshirt would also work.

These Kendall (plus) Kylie Joggers Can Still Ship in Time for the Holidays