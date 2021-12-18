These Mary Poppins secrets are sweeter than a spoonful of sugar.

Enjoy these supercalifragilisticexpialidocious facts about Walt Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins, in honor of Dick Van Dyke’s 96th birthday.

Are you ready for a trip down memory lane that is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?

Because, in honor of Dick Van Dyke’s 96th (!) birthday, which falls on Dec.

On the 13th, we’re revisiting a true classic: Mary Poppins.

The 1964 film, directed by Robert Stevenson and produced by Walt Disney, follows the story of a magical nanny who brings music and adventure to two neglected children in London.

And, surprise, surprise, 50(plus) year old spoiler alert: her efforts result in them becoming closer to their father.

Disney’s film, based on PL Travers’ books and adapted for the big screen by Bill Walsh and Don DaGradi, received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Actress, Best Film Editing, Best Original Music Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Song.

In 2018, Emily Blunt reprised her role as everyone’s favorite nanny in an equally enthralling sequel.

But how well do you know one of your favorite feel-good movies? We’ve compiled a list of 10 facts that might surprise you…

The cast was lavished with perks such as free admission to the Disneyland theme parks, courtesy of Walt Disney.

Bert the chimney sweep, a.k.a. Dick Van Dyke, was the set’s biggest kid.

“He’s just very, very silly,” says co-star Karen Dotrice.

He’d stuff things up his nose and do anything to make us laugh.”

In 1965, Mary Poppins was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, and Julie Andrews won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role—Musical or Comedy.

Grammy Awards for Best Recording for Children and Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television were presented to the Sherman Brothers.

The Sherman Brothers were tasked with writing Andrews a song that she would enjoy in order to woo her for the part.

The writers struggled, but following their pain-free polio vaccinations, Robert Sherman’s children provided him with some great inspiration.

The polio medicine was placed on a sugar cube and given to the children as a treat.

PL Travers, the author, was adamant that his book should not be sold…

