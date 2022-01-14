‘These Moments Are Precious,’ Dave Chappelle regrets not texting Bob Saget back before his death.

‘These Moments Are Precious,’ says Dave Chappelle, who regrets not texting Bob Saget prior to his death.

Following the tragic death of his friend and former colleague Bob Saget earlier this month, comedian Dave Chappelle has spoken out about his grief.

“Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I didn’t see Bob coming,” Chappelle, 48, said during a TMZ-filmed comedy set on Thursday, January 13.

He just texted me, and I saw it yesterday, but I never responded because I was too busy.

“It occurs.”

“I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious, and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out, I’m making memories,” he added tearfully.

S—t, I’m making history when I go out at night.”

The 65-year-old Full House alum passed away on Sunday, January 9.

A private funeral service for Saget’s friends and family will be held on Friday, January 14, according to Us Weekly.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family of the Pennsylvania native said in a statement to Us Weekly hours later.

“He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he enjoyed performing live for his fans and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter.”

Several of his former co-stars and celebrity friends have shared heartfelt memories of the Raising Dad alum since his death.

Aubrey Saget, his daughter, also shared the last text message she received.

“I really appreciate it.

According to Aubrey’s Instagram Story post on Sunday, the Fuller House alum’s message read: “Love u.”

“It’s time for the show!”

The beloved TV father had a close relationship with the Chappelle’s Show alum, even appearing in his 1998 film Half Baked.

During a January 2005 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the late comedian recalled, “I directed a movie called Dirty Work, the Norm MacDonald movie, then Dave Chappelle [who]was incredibly funny, [asks]if I’ll do a cameo.”

“After reading the script, I thought to myself, ‘Sure, I’ll say that in a movie, that’ll be good for me.’

My parents, to be precise.

