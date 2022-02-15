These Olympians are dating while competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, both together and against one another.

Love is in the air right now, even on the other side of the globe, where several athletes are competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Valentine’s Day.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and her boyfriend, fellow skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, have been in the spotlight during these Games.

They aren’t the only athletes with their partners in the Olympic village.

Here are some more Olympians who are competing alongside or against their significant others.

Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld, both USA freestyle skiers, surprised each other with a gold medal on Valentine’s Day when they won the mixed team aerials event with their friend Chris Lillis.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Schoenefeld exclaimed, “I just won the biggest competition in the world, especially with two of my best friends,” according to Olympics.com.

“I’ve been dating my teammate, Ashley Caldwell, for a couple of years now.

Chris Lillis and I grew up together on the development team, and we’ve all trained together and been around each other for a long time.

We’ve only recently become such close friends.”

Travis Ganong proposes to Marie-Michèle Gagnon

Travis Ganong of Switzerland and Marie-Michele Gagnon of Canada, two other skiers, have been together since 2008.

In 2014, Ganong and Gagnon moved in together in Lake Tahoe, California, after meeting through a mutual friend and fellow skier, Louis-Pierre Hélie.

Gagnon revealed on Instagram in September 2021 that Ganong proposed to her at the Matterhorn.

Michelle Gisin is in Riva del Garda with her boyfriend Luca De Aliprandini

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland and Luca De Aliprandini of Italy have been dating since 2014 and are now living together.

According to the Associated Press, having the same occupation “makes things a lot easier with everything.”

"They understand each other's time constraints and demands"

