These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 National Costumes Have to Be Seen!

These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 National Costumes Must Be Seen

For the national costume category, 80 Miss Universe contestants wore ornate and elaborate designs to honor their country’s culture and heritage.

Take a look for yourself.

Prepare to ooh and aah over the Miss Universe competition in 2021.

During the pageant’s national costume presentation on Friday, Dec. 14, 80 contestants from all over the world celebrated their country’s culture and heritage.

The event is being held in Eilat, Israel’s coastal city.

Although no one expected anything less, contestants dazzled on stage in elaborate and one-of-a-kind costumes that represented their countries.

Each contestant put their own spin on the category and showcased their pride for their country, from over-the-top designs that captured their country’s biggest exports to modeling traditional looks from their region.

Beauty queens wore not only eye-catching outfits, but also fabulous evening gowns and stylish swimsuits that lit up the stage.

These are just a few of the categories in which the women will be judged before the big event on Sunday, December.

12. Inventive+ phrasing

Tomorrow night, in 160 countries, the 2021 contest will be broadcast live.

The competition will be broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo in the United States.

(Times can be found in your local listings.)

The beauty pageant will be hosted by Steve Harvey once again.

While he was unable to participate in last year’s competition, which was postponed until May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he did host the event from 2015 to 2019.

But before Steve takes the stage and Andrea Meza, the Miss Universe 2020 winner, crowns the next beauty queen, take a look at all of the national costumes worn by this year’s competitors in our gallery below!

Dajci, Ina

Julieta Garcia is a Spanish actress.

Nane Avetisyan is a member of the Avetisyan family.

Zimmerman Thessaly

Daria Varlamoval is a Russian actress who is best known for her role in

Chantel O’Brian is an actress.

Deyani, Manar Nadeem

Deltour of Kedist

Antelo Nahemi Uequin

Teresa Santos is a writer who lives in Mexico City.

Penn, Xaria

Danova, Elena

Ngin, Marady

Minkata, Michèle-Ange

Tamara Jemuovic is a Serbian actress.

Georgina Kerford is a British actress and model.

Antonia Figueroa is a Mexican actress.

Yang Shiyin

Valeria Ayos is a Venezuelan actress.

Valeria Rees is a British actress.

Ivanievi Ora

Cijntje Shariengela Shariengela Cijntje Shariengela Cijnt

Karolina Kokesova is a Czech actress who was born in the Czech Republic.

Sara Langtved is a Norwegian actress.

Debbie Aflalo is a writer who lives in New York City.

Mendoza, Susy Sacoto

El Salvador is a Central American country.

Avomo Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martina Mituy Martin

Unkuri, Essi

Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer is a character in the film Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

You Have to See These One-of-a-Kind Miss Universe 2021 National Costumes