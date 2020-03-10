These Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Meeting Billie Eilish Are So Pure

This is all we’ve ever wanted!

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme, 12, proved that they’re Billie Eilish‘s biggest fans during her Miami show. Before watching the “bad guy” singer kick off her Where Do We Go? tour, the Hustlers star and her mini me met Billie backstage—and it’s safe to say that Emme was beyond thrilled.

“When Emme met Billie,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. She also shared some adorable shots of her and the Grammy winner sandwiching Emme, who appears to be a little starstruck from meeting Billie. in a big hug. Honoring the “all i ever wanted” singer’s electric aesthetic, the “Jenny From The Block” singer rocked an all-green ensemble comprised of a camo military jacket and olive trousers. For her part, Billie looked cool in a silky sequined shirt and sported her neon green locks.

Once inside the American Airlines Area, Emme couldn’t have been happier watching the “No Time To Die” singer.

During the show, J.Lo captured her little girl singing along with Billie as she performed “all i ever wanted” to the crowd on her Instagram Stories. Feeling the music, the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime headliner sang along as well.

As the song continued, Jennifer flipped the camera back to her and Emme and the pair shared a sweet mother-daughter moment during the moving song. Excited to see that J.Lo and Emme had enjoyed themselves, Billie made sure to repost the “Medicine” singer’s Stories.

After Billie’s 22-song set, J.Lo shared another picture from her and Emme’s meet-and-greet with the “ocean eyes” singer to her Stories. This time, the trio can be seen flashing the camera big smiles while Emme and Billie have another cute embrace.

Now that Emme has made her singing debut with her mom at the Pepsi Halftime Show, here’s hoping that the mother-daughter duo will team up again for a Billie-inspired duet.