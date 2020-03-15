These Restaurants Are Offering Kids Free Meals Due to School Closures

It’s never too late to do some good!
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, many offices, events and schools have shut down over fears of spreading it further.
From The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspending production on her daytime talk show to the Jonas Brothers cancelling their Las Vegas residency to Coachella being rescheduled for the fall, there’s a lot of changes happening in the entertainment world.
However, Hollywood isn’t the only shake-up happening due to COVID-19 concerns.
Many schools have either closed down for the remainder of the month or have extended their spring break by a week or so. And while many students are probably jumping for joy at the thought of getting more time off, this isn’t the best news for some families.
As CNBC pointed out, many families rely on schools to provide certain public services to their children, including meals such as breakfast and lunch. For many, these school closures will greatly impact the kids who depend on their school meals.
Because of this, local restaurants across the United States have decided to offer free meals to students during their time off from school.
To see if any restaurants in your area are providing these services, take a look at our list below.
Alaska:
The Hungry Robot
Salty’s on 2nd
California:
The Attic on Broadway
Hugo’s Restaurants
Kentucky:
Poseidon’s Pizza Company
Massachusetts:
The Breakfast Spot
Goodstuff Smokehouse
Ohio:
Butcher & Sprout
Habanero Latin American Fare
Porkbelly BBQ
Red Rose Jems Pizzeria
Orgeon:
Laughing Planet Café
Pennsylvania:
Spaghetti Benders
Tennessee:
Best Italian Cafe & Pizzeria
Buddy’s bar-b-q
Don Marco’s Mexican Restaurant
New York Pizza Department
Old Dads
The Red Tomato
Yassin’s Falafel House
Washington:
Havana Café
In addition to these restaurants helping out during this time, see how celebrities are giving back and how you can participate. Read all about it, here!