If you’re sick of the cold, these Sherpa-Lined Leggings will become your new favorites.

If you’re tired of the cold, these Sherpa-Lined Leggings will become your new favorites.

Many parts of the country have been bitterly cold recently.

We thought we’d made it through the winter until single-digit temperatures with a windchill in the negatives snuck up on us.

And we’re supposed to go outside in these temperatures, when we can barely get warm inside!

It’s time to don our true, top-of-the-line winter clothing.

The fuzziest pair of socks we can find, a turtleneck sweatshirt layered over a long-sleeve te, and, of course, fleece-lined leggings are all on our minds.

The ultra-thin, barely-there brushing of fleece, on the other hand, was not so pleasant.

This is the real deal!

Prices are correct as of January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These leggings are Amazon bestsellers and feature a plush sherpa fleece lining.

It has the same softness as cashmere and is extremely warm and comfortable.

In addition, unlike other leggings, these are windproof.

They’re made to generate and retain heat, keeping you toasty from the moment you put them on until you reluctantly take them off to do laundry.

Yes, they can be machine washed.

It also has an anti-shed lining, which is a plus.

These bottoms are low-maintenance because the outer layer is anti-pilling.

These leggings are also extremely stretchy, which is a must for any good pair of leggings.

Also beneficial is the high-rise waistband.

It’s flattering, visually elongates our legs, and makes us feel great even if we’re just relaxing at home.

The niyokki Sherpa Leggings are (dollar)32 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These leggings come in two different colors.

There’s always black, but there’s also a dark grey that goes with almost any top in your wardrobe.

We love these leggings because they look great with a big hoodie and slippers, but they also look great when you have to leave the warmth of your home and venture out into the cold.

