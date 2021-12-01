These simple, creative Elf on the Shelf set ups will blow your kids’ minds.

I’m an expert on the Elf on the Shelf, and these simple, creative set-ups will astound your kids.

Whether you like it or not, it’s that time of year again: Elf on the Shelf is back.

While the little sneaky elves who hide around the house ready to report back to the North Pole with their families’ activities delight children, coming up with creative set ups every year can be a challenge.

But don’t worry: a problem shared is a problem half-priced.

Annabel, a London-based Elf on the Shelf pro, shares some of the quick, easy, and fun set-ups she’s created for her two children, ages seven and five, over the last three years…

Annabel’s family, like many others, has made the elves a holiday tradition.

“It’s such a fun family activity,” she says. “The kids love running around the house and making scenes out of everyday objects.”

“When they have friends over around Christmastime, we give them challenges to create different scenes; my kids’ friends now refer to me as ‘Mrs Elf on the Shelf!'”

You don’t have to go overboard with the setup to have a good time.

Annabel made this rainbow ball pit in a matter of minutes.

“This was our favorite because it was so simple to make and it turned out beautifully,” she says.

We laughed for hours about this one because it only took a couple of minutes to fill a cup with jelly beans.”

You could replace the jelly beans with your children’s favorite sweets, such as skittles or smarties, and add a slide for extra brownie points.

You also don’t have to spend a lot of money.

“Use what you already have at home – kids’ toys, crafts, food… it’s amazing how you can turn ordinary objects into a Christmas scene,” Annabel says.

“We didn’t have any balloons for this balloon bubble bath, but we did have some polystyrene balls in our craft box.”

“This one was incredibly simple, and I think it turned out beautifully.”

“Every year when we get the Christmas decorations out and see the elves, the kids are so excited because they know how much fun we have.”

“We act as if they’ve been sleeping all year and are now ready to cause havoc!”

If you’re stuck for ideas, Annabel suggests looking on social media, where there are a plethora of Elf On A Shelf Facebook groups with thousands of parents and guardians sharing their suggestions.

“I also got the Top Trumps pack [on Amazon]to help me come up with ideas – there are 30 fun scenes,” she adds.

“The kids enjoy receiving cards and then attempting to duplicate what’s on them,” says one parent.

