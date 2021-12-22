These Walmart Finds Curated by The Home Edit — On Sale Now — Will Help You Stay Organized

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

We binge-watched the entire season of Get Organized with The Home Edit when it was released on Netflix last year.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, expert organizers and delightful human beings, couldn’t get enough of us.

In addition, we were given exclusive access to the homes of Hollywood’s elite, including Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian, and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few.

So when we saw that The Home Edit had curated their top home picks on Walmart, we jumped at the chance to buy items that had earned their approval.

We want our homes to be as slick and spotless as the celebrity homes of The Home Edit’s clients.

Rather than shoving your miscellaneous belongings into random drawers and cabinets, use these tools to create a structured system that will help you move forward.

Plus, everything on this list is on sale at Walmart!

This set of food storage containers

This handy storage set will keep your pantry foods fresh and organized.

Airtight, shatter-resistant, stackable, dishwasher-safe, and freezer-safe, these containers have it all.

“I’m in love with these containers!” exclaimed one delighted shopper.

“You won’t have to worry about spills or moisture getting in because the lids are truly airtight.”

They are stackable, which saves a lot of space.

“An extremely simple way to declutter your home.”

At Walmart, you can get the Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization and Food Storage Set of 7 Containers with Airtight Lids (14 Pieces Total) for (dollar)45 (originally (dollar)60).

Canister Set for Kitchen

With these glass and wood canisters, you can turn your dry goods into kitchen decor.

These bamboo lids are perfect for storing and displaying pantry essentials like cereal, nuts, pasta, and coffee beans.

“Very great quality, and a nice way to spruce up the look of dry goods in your pantry,” one reviewer said.

“I would strongly advise.”

At Walmart, you can get the Mainstays 4 Piece Glass Kitchen Canister Set with Bamboo Lids for only (dollar)29 (regularly (dollar)34)!

These Organizer Baskets Collapsible

Don’t be a basket case; instead, use this set of five eco-friendly handwoven baskets to keep things tidy.

The side handles provide additional support and the collapsible design is ideal for storage.

“These are truly amazing.”

