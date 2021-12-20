These Warming Facts About the Father of the Bride Will Make You Want to Relive Them

Kimberly Williams-Paisley had no idea what she was getting herself into when she auditioned for Father of the Bride on the spur of the moment.

She shares her story with E! News three decades later.

Okay, we’ll just say it.

While there are always poopers at parties, George Banks’ (Steve Martin) complaints were somewhat justified.

Not only did his 22-year-old daughter (played by then-newcomer Kimberly Williams-Paisley) return from a three-month study abroad trip engaged to a guy she’d never met, but she also expected her father to throw a 572-person, (dollar)250-per-plate over-the-top party at their sprawling California estate.

“When I bought this house 17 years ago, it cost less than this blessed event in which Annie Banks became Annie Banks-MacKenzie,” as the patriarch puts it in Father of the Bride.

I’ve been told that one day I’ll look back on everything with great fondness.

“I certainly hope so.”

Despite what eccentric wedding planner Franck (Martin Short) labeled as the titular father’s curmudgeonly ways, Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer’s remake of the Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor-led 1950 classic about a father’s begrudging acceptance that his little girl isn’t actually little anymore charmed audiences so thoroughly that it raked in (dollar)129 million at the worldwide box office.

And it’s been nearly three decades since it was signed into law.

During Netflix’s September 2020 virtual reunion special, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), we all happily signed on to YouTube and Facebook to check in on the Banks crew (including matriarch Diane Keaton and little brother Kieran Culkin).

“I just love how long this movie has been affecting people’s lives and the impact that it’s had on so many families,” Williams-Paisley said in an interview with E! News about her experience working on the film and the success of her and husband Brad Paisley’s Nashville-based nonprofit The Store, which distributed more than 1.5 million meals in its first year.

“We just hit the ground running,” she said, even though their planned 2020 grand opening was delayed due to COVID.

“What was so cool was that everything was lined up so we could help people right away when they were in desperate need.”

Yes, we’re guessing that shoppers approach her in the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

You’ll Want to Relive These Heartwarming Facts About The Father of the Bride