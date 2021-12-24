These Were Without a Doubt the 19 Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

As the year draws to a close, Us Weekly’s Stylish takes a look back at the year’s most memorable red carpet fashion moments.

To say the least, it’s been a rollercoaster of an award season.

As the coronavirus spread across the country, award shows had to adapt to keep presenters and attendees safe.

The Golden Globes (which usually kick off awards season) were moved from January to late February, but the show went on.

The red carpet was walked by presenters from either New York or Beverly Hills, while nominees watched the show from their homes.

The Critics’ Choice Awards were then moved from February to March.

While a few presenters walked the red carpet, the nominees were able to watch the show from the comfort of their own homes.

Instead of posing on the red carpet, celebrities staged makeshift photo shoots at home, which turned out to be quite epic.

Both performers and nominees hit the red carpet for the Grammy Awards on March 14 (rescheduled from January), adhering to social-distancing guidelines as usual.

Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, among others, helped to make the 63rd annual Grammy Awards a night to remember.

The “All Too Well” singer stunned in a cutout gown covered in sparkly mesh, while the “Levitating” hitmaker dazzled in a floral-embellished mini dress that drew double takes.

The Oscars were then moved to April.

The event featured a mostly traditional red carpet, and it’s clear that the stars took it as a cue to dress to impress.

Carey Mulligan, for example, wore one of the night’s most stunning gowns: a sparkly two-piece Valentino gown with a long train.

Finally, the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, which was rescheduled from May to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak, felt as traditional as it did before the outbreak.

Kendall Jenner debuted one of her best gowns to date: a sheer, jeweled Givenchy Haute Couture design.

Continue scrolling to see Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and more of the best celebrity fashion looks of 2021!

