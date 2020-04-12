they find themselves forced to leave their hotel

Currently on vacation in Thailand, Milla and Mujdat will have to leave their hotel in a hurry to return to France. We will explain everything to you.

For several days, the emblematic couple of reality TV, Milla and Mujdat, have enjoyed a holiday away from the hustle and bustle that is currently going on in France. Indeed, they went to enjoy the Thai sun. If everything had started well, it would seem that the fairy tale is indeed over.

Severely affected by the pandemic, Thailand has seen its security measures tighten. The inhabitants are going to undergo the curfew and the vacationers must return to their country.

On their social networks, Milla and Mujdat explained this misadventure they are currently going through on the island.

Here, it gets worse and worse! Everything is closed and a curfew is put in place. Today, news has fallen.All Ko Samui hotels must close by April 30.We freaked out! But in fact, this does not apply to customers who already have a reservation. (…) It’s reassuring, because we were on the verge of being on the street!

But their adventures do not stop there! If they thought they could take advantage of a few days of reprieve and well it is not so:

There is no longer a plane to Bangkok, which is the only way to leave for Europe. Yesterday I explained that the hotel staff had come to reassure us. And finally, they came to find us to say that it was not possible to stay because the hotel must close on the 10th of this month.We are shocked, because we have to leave today or tomorrow.

Milla Jasmine explained on her social networks.

It seems that in all their misadventures there is a ray of hope. Indeed, the managers of the hotel explained that there was the possibility of renting houses. We hope everything will be fine for them.

