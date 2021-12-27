‘They Get Fat and Satisfied,’ George Harrison and Jimi Hendrix both thought of fame.

‘They Get Fat and Satisfied,’ George Harrison and Jimi Hendrix said of fame.

Although George Harrison and Jimi Hendrix never met, they shared similar views on celebrity.

George with The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix with The Jimi Hendrix Experience were two of the most famous musicians of the 1960s.

However, neither of them cared about fame.

They only cared about their music.

Hendrix discussed his feelings about fame during an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show.

Cavett inquired about his favorite compliments.

Hendrix claimed that compliments bothered him.

Hendrix said, “I don’t know, I don’t live on compliments.”

“It actually has a way of distracting me.”

Many other musicians and artists today, when they hear these compliments, think to themselves, “Wow, I must have been really good.”

“As a result, they become fat and satisfied, and they become lost, forgetting about their actual talent, and they begin to live in another world.”

Cavett believes it must be difficult to make a living as a blues performer in the music industry.

“When you’re supposed to be making all this money, it gets to be really easy to sing the blues,” Hendrix said, “because money-it’s getting out of hand now.”

“Like musicians, especially young cats, they get a chance to make all this money and think to themselves, ‘Wow, this is fantastic.’ But, as I previously stated, they lose themselves and forget about the music, their talents, and the other half of themselves.”

As a result, you can sing a lot of blues.

The more money you have, the more blues you can occasionally sing.

“However, the idea is to use all of these hang-ups and all of these various things as steps in life.”

Just like with coffee, you don’t drink it every day or you’ll end up in a different scene.

Cavett didn’t understand him very well.

George would agree that musicians’ talent is frequently overlooked due to their celebrity.

He often stated that he enjoyed his time with The Beatles before they became famous because it was when they were truly a band and honing their songwriter and musician skills.

“When we…,” George said during a rare 1987 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

