‘They Told Lies,’ Mary Cosby says about her decision to skip the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion.

‘They Told Lies,’ Mary Cosby says about skipping the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion.

Mary Cosby clarifies her absence from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion.

According to Crazy About Bravo, “the only thing I have to say about the reunion is that I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

“I mean, they lied about one side of my story, and I wasn’t going to go on a four-part reunion to talk about this guy who had passed away.”

“I mean, how many titles did they slap on me?” the Bravo host, 49, continued.

“This season, I was many things.”

Everything was about me.

“Call me Batman,” he says.

Cameron Williams, who first appeared in season 2 of the franchise, appears to be the man Cosby is referring to.

Williams, who has since died, claimed that after taking out a second mortgage on his home, he gave Cosby’s church (dollar)300,000, according to the other Housewives on the show.

Mary M. shared this article.

Mary M. Cosby (@mary_m_cosby) is a Twitter user.

The rumors surrounding Cosby and the congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City, Utah were the focus of Cosby’s season 2 storyline.

Cosby’s coworkers have speculated that she is a member of a cult.

Accusations that Cosby has refuted.

Cosby did not show up for the reunion taping earlier this month, according to ET, and will most likely not appear in any of the new season 3 episodes.

Cosby has a history of missing out on events with her co-stars.

Cosby spoke to ET in January 2020 about her decision to skip out on trips.

“I feel like if I go in to do an event or go somewhere fun or enjoyable, like dinner or vacation, that’s super touchy.”

“I’m going to go with someone I like, someone who likes me,” she explained.

“That sounds like a lot of fun.”

Going with this group, however, meant that every escape was literally an escape for me.

Ahhh! I thought to myself, especially since I didn’t have to go to Vegas.

I was overjoyed and relieved because I didn’t want to get into any trouble.

I want to follow the rules, but… I didn’t feel excluded.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Mary Cosby Addresses Her Decision to Skip ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion: ‘They Told Lies’