‘They Weren’t Trying to Hide,’ says Kim Kardashian of her dinner with Pete Davidson.

A romantic dinner for two.

On Sunday, November 21, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted on a night out in Santa Monica, California, and Us Weekly has exclusive eyewitness details.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the new couple dined at Giorgio Baldi, a family-owned Italian restaurant.

“It was just the two of them,” the eyewitness tells Us exclusively.

“They proceeded to the restaurant’s far end and sat at the corner table.”

Despite their apparent efforts to remain low-key in their baseball hats, the two attracted a lot of attention.

Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black ensemble that included a skirt, heels, and leather gloves that matched.

Davidson, 28, wore light-wash jeans, white sneakers, a green T-shirt, and a gray tie-dye jacket for a laid-back look.

They sat side by side at their table and enjoyed the meal.

“As soon as they walked in, the waiter approached them,” the insider said.

“They were treated like stars by the entire staff.”

The couple’s relationship is new, but they “weren’t trying to hide” when paparazzi spotted them outside the restaurant, holding hands and smiling at each other, and it was difficult for fellow diners to miss them.

“When they first walked in, the restaurant went quiet,” the insider explained, “but no one really paid attention to them after that.”

The two were “cuddled up and looked cozy” inside the restaurant while enjoying some wine and Italian food.

For the majority of their meal, the two were “talking very quietly,” and it appeared that the SNL star “flirtatiously whispered something into her ear” at one point. Davidson was described as “kind of giggly” with his new love interest.

The sighting of Davidson and Kardashian on Sunday was first reported by DeuxMoi.

Their dinner date comes just days after they confirmed their relationship.

The Meet Cute star and the Skims founder appeared to make their romance official when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs on November 18.

The beauty mogul “lights up” around Davidson, according to a source told Us at the time.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” the source continued, “and it’s only getting stronger with each passing day.”

In 2018, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, with whom he has been linked since then.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘They Weren’t Trying to Hide’: Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Dinner Date

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Dinner Date: ‘They Weren’t Trying to Hide’