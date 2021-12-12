‘They’d just get stomped on,’ Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie said of bringing boyfriends into Fleetwood Mac.

‘They’d just get stomped on,’ Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie said of bringing boyfriends around Fleetwood Mac.

Following the breakups of their respective relationships, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, as well as John and Christine McVie, began dating new people.

This caused some consternation because the exes were still working together in Fleetwood Mac.

While Nicks and McVie admitted to dating a variety of people, they never wanted to bring them into the band.

They were well aware that any new partner would be shunned by their male bandmates.

The McVies divorced while writing and recording Rumours, and Nicks and Buckingham split up.

The band, which had previously been mostly made up of couples, now consisted of five single people.

During this time, tensions were at an all-time high.

“Onstage, we were chill,” Nicks told The Guardian.

“However, offstage, everyone was enraged.”

Chris and I would go downstairs in the hotel on our own most nights for dinner, with security at the door.”

Nicks’ relationship with Buckingham, according to McVie, was particularly volatile.

“John and I used to get along – ‘What key is this in? What do you want me to do on this song?’ – but Stevie and Lindsey were always fighting,” she explained.

“Extremely erratic.”

Their relationship is still tumultuous.”

Nicks and McVie wanted to keep their new girlfriends away from their bandmates when they started dating.

“We almost always had boyfriends,” Nicks said, “but they weren’t on the road because they’d get stomped on.”

“For me to have a guy out on the road with us and Lindsey glaring at him the entire time? Or for Christine to have a guy out and John just walk past and flip him off?” “No, we both learned very early on that we would never bring boyfriends on the road because it created arguments.”

When McVie’s new partners found out she was dating the lighting director, she learned the hard way that the band would react negatively to her new partners.

“As soon as they found out I was seeing him, he was fired – because of it!” she exclaimed.

“After that, I didn’t really bring fellas on the road with me.”

The men, according to both women, frequently brought their new girlfriends on tour with the band.

It didn’t matter about the double standard…

