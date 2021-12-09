They’re Back! Where Are All the Characters from ‘Sex and the City’ When ‘And Just Like That’ Starts?

They’re Back! Where Are All of the ‘Sex and the City’ Characters When ‘And Just Like That’ Starts

The women of Sex and the City have returned to the Big Apple, so there’s no need to wonder any longer.

On Thursday, December 9, And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, giving fans a look at where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) have been since the 2010 film Sex and the City 2.

The film followed Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and her best friends on a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Despite running into (and kissing) ex-boyfriend Aiden (John Corbett), Carrie returned home to her husband, Big (Chris Noth); Miranda finally found peace at a diverse law firm; Charlotte realized she had nothing to worry about with Harry (Evan Handler); and Samantha maintained contact with the Danish architect she met in Abu Dhabi, hooking up with him in the Hamptons.

Fans haven’t seen the group in 11 years, but Parker, 57, announced in January that the show would be returning with a new twist.

“As they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the new chapter says.

Cattrall, 65, is no longer a part of the show, having stated when talks for a third film began that she was done playing the PR maven.

(The film was eventually shelved.) The actress also has a long-running feud with Parker, 56, who has publicly chastised her on several occasions.

When the Divorce alum announced the show’s return, she addressed fan comments about the women’s relationship, particularly one that claimed the two “dislike each other.”

“Not at all,” says the speaker.

She isn’t someone I dislike.

That’s something I’ve never said.

It’s impossible.

Samantha isn’t in this story, but she will always be a part of us,” Parker wrote on Instagram in January, despite previously stating that she isn’t “in a catfight” with any of her former co-stars.

“It makes no difference where we are or what we’re doing.

” X

When another of the Hocus appeared.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

They’re Back! Where Every ‘Sex and the City’ Character Is When ‘And Just Like That’ Begins