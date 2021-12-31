‘They’re Both Single,’ says Chase Stokes’ alleged mystery woman in response to claims she caused his split from Madelyn Cline.

Chase Stokes was recently spotted making out with a new woman after his split from Madelyn Cline, and the alleged woman is speaking out.

Val Bragg, who claims she kissed Stokes, 29, in a now-viral TMZ video, claimed in a TikTok post on Thursday, December 30 that she’s received a barrage of negative messages from Outer Banks fans.

“I’ve been getting so many hate comments and DMs and people just calling me a home-wrecker and telling me that I’m the reason Chase and his ex [Madelyn] broke up, and that’s not true at all,” the 22-year-old, whose tattoos match the girl in the PDA video, said in her social media post.

Stokes and the Knives Out 2 star, 24, called it quits after more than a year together, according to Us Weekly in November.

Despite fans’ hopes for a reconciliation, the couple has both been photographed getting cozy with other people in the weeks since their split became public.

“They’re both single, as far as I’m concerned.”

“They’ve been single for a month or so,” Bragg claimed in her nearly three-minute TikTok breakdown.

(For his part, Stokes has yet to respond to either the TMZ video or Bragg’s response.)

Bragg claims she and a friend were at Eden the Lounge in Orlando on Sunday, December 26 when “one thing led to another” and she “just ended up making out” with Stokes.

“I guess the lights came on and someone caught us on camera.”

She claimed, “We were both pretty drunk.”

“It was literally just two drunk people kissing each other.”

We’re not dating, so don’t get your hopes up.

It wasn’t even close to being that serious.

No, it’s not like, ‘Oh, he moved on.’

I’m pretty sure he’s still dealing with it, which is fine because I’m dealing with my own breakup.”

Bragg joked that she was “not the first girl” he’d kissed since breaking up with Cline, and that she wouldn’t be “the last.”

The Netflix stars met while filming season 1 of Outer Banks in 2019 and didn’t pursue a relationship off camera at first.

However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, they were forced to quarantine together.



