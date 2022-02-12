‘They’re Great Together,’ Steve-O Says of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Relationship

This isn’t the place for pranks.

Steve-O revealed his true feelings about Machine Gun Kelly’s romance with Megan Fox, and it’s safe to say he adores the two.

“Of course, they’re great together,” the 47-year-old star of Jackass Forever tells Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, February 11.

“I’m a big believer in being in a long-term relationship.”

In the latest Jackass film, MGK, 31, is a very game victim of one of the many pranks.

(At one point, he is slapped by a giant hand so hard that he flies backward into the pool behind him.) The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer and Transformers star, 35, were “together on set,” according to Steve-O.

Despite the fact that the stuntman and the rocker have been friends for “a decade,” the former MTV star isn’t sure if they’re “close enough [for MGK]to have me at [his]wedding [to Fox],” he tells Us.

(When Steve-O marries his fiancée, Lux Wright, he will be walking down the aisle himself.)

When asked about his relationship with Kelly, the prankster revealed that the two have shared some memorable moments together, including when the Dirt actor name-dropped him on his 2012 hit “Wild Boy” and when he tattooed the Jackass star’s butt.

“I’ve known him for years,” the TV personality says of his friendship with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, praising the song that helped them meet.

“In the chorus of [‘Wild Boy,’] it said, ‘Yeah, bitch, yeah, bitch, call me Steve-O,'” the actor explained, adding that the song serves as the walk-out music for his Bucket List comedy tour.

“I think it’s fantastic.”

When it comes to how the rapper inked Steve-O, the actor set the tone for Us.

“I asked him to tattoo a smiley face on my butt cheek with a high-powered BB gun,” he tells Us, adding that he told MGK to “just put the BBs [in]and draw the smiley face,” and then the stuntman would “smear [ink]all over it” to turn it into a tattoo.

On Facebook in 2015, Steve-O posted an NSFW video of the entire (dangerous) process.

(He also demonstrated.)

