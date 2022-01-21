‘They’re Just So Cute Together,’ Paris Hilton says of Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s relationship.

Paris Hilton says of Kim Kardashian West’s relationship with Pete Davidson, “They’re Just So Cute Together.”

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West have a long history.

The star of The Simple Life recently stated that she approves of her longtime pal’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

Here’s what Hilton had to say about the couple’s possible engagement, as well as what fans had to say about it.

Kim Kardashian West rose to fame as Paris Hilton’s best friend and closet organizer before joining Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, as they both grew in fame, the two stars drifted apart.

They reconciled recently, and in November 2021, the SKIMS founder attended Hilton’s wedding.

Kardashian West joked at Paris’ wedding about being the next person to get married, according to Nicky Hilton, the famous DJ’s sister.

“It’s funny, at the wedding, Kim joked, ‘I’m gonna catch that bouquet,’ and I was like, ‘Get in line,'” she told Extra.

‘All the ladies are awaiting your arrival.’

According to legend, whoever catches the bouquet will become the next bride.

When she made the joke, Kardashian West was dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are’so cute together,’ according to Paris Hilton https:t.co6R6Soi3riNpic.twitter.com7N6hxKdSsH

Hilton recently stated that she is okay with her friend’s relationship with the comedian.

She gushed about Kim and Pete when asked what she thinks of their relationship.

Hilton told Access Hollywood in January, “I’m so happy to see her happy.”

(19.)

“She’s so pretty and happy, and I think they’re so cute together.”

“Funny guys are awesome,” she continued, “because they always make you laugh and make you feel good.”

It’s just cute because it’s all good vibes.”

Flavor Flav Celebrates His Birthday with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson https:t.cob7BjEDRyGt

Davidson and Kardashian West’s friends and fans have speculated that the couple will marry.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, are among their famous friends who have recently gotten engaged.

Kardashian West has had three marriages.

She married music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19 years old in 2000.

In 2011, the reality star married athlete Kris Humphries, and their marriage lasted a record-breaking 72 days.

She married Kanye West in 2014, and the couple is now divorcing.

In the year 2018, Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.