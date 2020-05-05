Thibault Garcia in confinement with Jessica Thivenin, he totally changes his look and makes the canvas react

Nicolas from Marseillais in the Caribbean changes his look, internet users are surprised. And since the start of confinement, many reality TV candidates have tested a few hair transformations. The latest one is Thibault Garcia! After testing the pink hair, the young dad has just turned blue. And for once, Jessica Thivenin loved it! On her Snapchat account, she balances: “I present to you my wonder. Look at me how beautiful he is!” And many Internet users also reacted. Just below, we let you discover what he thinks of the new look of Thibault Garcia.

“It’s too stylish I love (…) Better than pink! I love (…) It looks great on you (…) Beautiful !!!! It looks good on you !!! ( …) Everything suits you, it’s cool (…) It looks serious well (…) It’s too beautiful (…) Super beautiful, it suits you well, I really like and it’s better than pink (…) It sends heavy! I love (…) It suits you so well !! “, we read on Thibault Garcia’s Instagram post. This hair transformation is clearly a real success! In addition, know that Jessica Thivenin pushed a big rage against the Net surfers who give him lessons concerning Maylone.