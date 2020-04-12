Things to do during the coronavirus (VII) quarantine: how to soundproof your house without doing works | ICON Design

Isolated yes, but not entirely. These days of quarantine because of coronavirus (COVID-19) we are being more aware than ever of all those details that we lacked to condition our house and really live it. Thorough cleaning and disinfection, fixing uncomfortable misalignments such as a leaking cistern or soundproofing a room well to stop hearing the neighbor, so invisible and at the same time so present.

Footsteps and creaks, piped music, mixers, domestic discussions, night terrors, barking … The soundtrack that accompanies any community of neighbors, now extended 24 hours a day without pause and, in some cases, at very high levels of decibels if you are unlucky to live in a noisy neighborhood.

According to the WHO, developing our work and personal lives in a noisy environment is one of the main risks for both health mental as well as physical. Good insulation is one of the keys that must be taken into account when planning a reform, but if your apartment is for rent or you could not condition it at the time, there are alternatives to soundproof it without the need for work.

Before undertaking isolation, you must specify where the acoustic impact comes from. This will make the damping level up to 85% more effective, according to Leroy Merlin. In the most annoying cases, they are easily detected with a simple silent listen. If it were more confusing noises, caused by downspouts or household appliances, from Housy they propose to use the mobile to measure decibels, with applications such as transforming it into a sound level meter, such as Sound Meter or NIOSH Sound Level Meter.

The logical first step is to eliminate the noises in our own house, caused for example by household appliances that are not used regularly. These are as follows:

1. Anti-noise paint, from NASA to the home

Originally created by NASA to protect the pavement of special ships, insulating paint has ceased to be science fiction to become one more ally when it comes to conditioning houses. This acrylic material composed of latex and water not only insulates from cold and heat, but also reduces the transfer of unwanted noise and vibrations.

Its technology based on a composition of microspheres, resin and filters generates a membrane capable of absorbing sound and reducing it by 30%. Silent Running SR 1000 or Serenity Base Coat are some of the brands that market this product. Apply it like any other paint: after cleaning the dust and dirt from the surface (it is suitable for plaster as well as wood, fiberglass, metal …), spread a first coat with a roller or a gun. Leave dry between 24h and 48h and add a second layer to reinforce its effectiveness.

2. Isolate with furniture and decoration

Graphic mirror from Maisons du Monde.

If you take advantage of these days to give a new air to your house, keep in mind that many decorative elements can reinforce the insulation against heat and noise. A solid wood shelf such as the Hemnes model from Ikea will not only serve as extra storage, but also as an acoustic wall wall where you place it.

Do not forget to cover it with many books so that the sound does not penetrate. Creating compositions with mirrors of different sizes and thicknesses as Graphic sample by Maisons du Monde will help to also contain adjacent noises. Desenio.es wall designs will bring, at affordable prices, a Scandinavian touch to any room.

Wall decorations are not just a trend, they are also an effective soundproofing element. The wool hangers, like those designed by Jungalow, whose store on-line also distributes in Spain, they add texture to the ready walls without overloading them. An idea to muffle noise in the bedroom is lay a tapestry, like these by Casa Josephine, as a headboard, which also adds a lot of personality to the room.

Beetle acoustic panels, by Mut for Sancal, inspired by insects. | Sancal

The Sancal firm offers acoustic panels with sophisticated and decorative designs, such as the Beetle series, designed by the Valencian studio Mut Design, furniture with sound absorbing properties, such as the bedside tables and shelves from the Turati collection by designer Juan Ibáñez Lax, or the Tartana acoustic dome, by Isaac Piñeiro, from the Nadadora studio, with which you can isolate, for example, a reading corner.

Finally, if you had considered covering a wall with a painted paper, it is the opportunity to choose a sound absorbing one, like those of the jungle collection Feanne, by Tecnografica.

Turati collection by Sancal. In the background, Estante, a piece of furniture with sound-absorbing properties by the designer Jua Ibáñez Lax. | Sancal

On the floor, the rugs will be a good ally to mitigate the lower waves and our own footsteps. If you are looking to invest in a new one, think about both the design and its thickness and density. A greater number of fibers such as those contained in the knotted wool will make the sound wave more easily lost between its irregular surface. Kave’s Bahiti rug, woven using the traditional method tufting and a design that recalls the Bauhaus tapestries, is an attractive formula to isolate your living room from the floor.

Bahiti rug from Kave Home.

If the noise comes from the street, it can be placated with thick velvet or linen curtains, which will also help retain sunlight and keep the house warm for much longer. To enclose the main door and prevent noise from the common areas of the building from being transferred to the house, you can place a cushion or weatherstrip at the bottom. That unevenness that the floor usually presents in relation to the door frame will be covered instantly, deadening both the sound and the cold that enters from outside.

3. Wooden ceiling lights to camouflage foreign footprints

ikea

Wood is a very versatile ecological material that can be applied in multiple ways. From wooden soffits that can be placed on the work ceiling to mitigate the treads of upper floors to overlapping slabs on the lower pavement if you need to insulate in that direction.

They are also a good remedy to camouflage the sound that is amplified in the corners, where the sound tends to bounce with greater intensity. To mitigate it, you can place those parquet sheets that were left over in the reform or even a wooden piece of furniture that acts as a wall to counteract the amplifying effect.

4. Insulate insulation: the immediate solution to attack the echo between neighbors and minimize your noise

If the wall that separates your house from that of your neighbor has an empty air chamber, EcoGreenHome proposes a quick and effective solution that does not require work to eliminate the leak of sounds.

The first thing is to find out if the walls have an air chamber. According to Supafil, a manufacturer of mineral wool for thermoacoustic insulation, if the house was built before 1979, it most likely does. “Put your hand closer to the plugs (or to the hole in the blind strip if you want to insulate a wall that faces the outside). If you notice a small current, there is an air chamber,” they continue. The last trick is to hit the wall from the window frame towards the ends of the wall to check that it sounds hollow, in which case, there is an air chamber in which to insulate the insulation.

This technique is valid for any surface that you want to insulate –floor, ceiling or walls–, and also helps to correct the echo that is created between the walls. It also reduces airborne noise caused by music or traffic and is an excellent acoustic barrier.

Cellulose, rock wool or wood fiber They are materials that fulfill this function, as indicated by EcoGreenHome. The cellulose is not only 100% ecological, being created with recycled paper, but it is more economical and acts as a vapor diffuser that also protects from moisture and mold.

This insulating material must be injected into the chamber through a hole that is then covered with putty and paint. Companies like Ecoisolation allow you to rent the necessary machinery, which reduces the final cost of a professional intervention by up to 35% if you do it yourself.

5. Insulating plates: the professional method to combat very noisy neighbors

Often the walls that separate the houses are not properly insulated and all kinds of conversations or even the sound of television are transferred. Leroy Merlin proposes to mount on the surface a structure of metal profiles in which to fit insulating panels that we will later cover with laminated plaster (as this video shows).

This system can be laborious and with it you lose a few centimeters of space in the room, but it will reduce noise efficiently and durably. First, the metal structure adapted to the measurements of our wall, formed by channels at the base and vertical studs along the wall. If necessary, we will cut the metal with a tin snips. Two posts are placed every 60 centimeters that are screwed together to support the plates. Remember to wear protective glasses and gloves at all times.

To prevent the metal from transmitting the external sound, we must isolate all the faces that are in contact with other materials. This is achieved with duct tape that should be the same width as the metal profiles. We will first glue a strip along the base of the channel that is in contact with the floor, ceiling or plasterboard and press with our hands. We cut the rest with a cutter and do the same on the front. The procedure will be applied later to the studs.

Next, we fix the channels to the floor and ceiling using dowels and 6 mm wide screws. To optimize the insulation, it is convenient that the structure does not lean directly on the wall. Sheet metal dampers will create an air chamber, thus reinforcing the soundproofing. Then the lateral uprights are fixed with screws to the walls, as a frame. The rest of the uprights are held diagonally in the structure with three shock absorbers, each screwed by a plug and a screw of the same length creating an H-structure. Finally, the connection between channels and uprights with screws is reinforced.

We already have manufactured the metal structure where the insulating panels that we have chosen will be placed. It is recommended to always use a spongy material such as polyurethane plates. They have a high density, are inexpensive and waterproof while allowing air to breathe, and are also easy to adhere due to their lightness. On Amazon you will find them in a multitude of thicknesses and sizes.

Panels made from recycled textile fibers (as the video shows) are a very effective ecological alternative to insulate a wall. Cork, hemp or wood fiber boards are also powerful insulators that not only reduce the environmental impact due to their composition, but will also allow you to save on your energy bill by protecting against cold and heat.

The last step is close the structure with laminated plasterboard that reinforce isolation. Cut the panels with a cutter, always respecting 10 millimeters of distance from the ground to cover possible expansions. Screw every 30 cm with phosphate screws, and cover each joint and screw hole with laminated plaster joint paste. Then add a joint paper tape and apply a second layer of paste. When the surface is dry, you can sand and paint it or even cover it with decorative paper.

6. If you want to set up a rock group at home, insulating pads

CIN VALENTINE

Often used for recording studios, foam pads are an easy installation method that will prevent our own noise from being transferred to the outside. In addition, they eliminate the vibrations generated by the speakers of a music system and the uncomfortable movement of a work. They also mitigate shocks and insulate from thermal elements and, due to their low weight, they can be handled without effort.

In the Almohadillas Store portal you will find a multitude of measures and sizes according to the space you want to intervene. To facilitate their placement, they usually have a self-adhesive band on one side. Paste it on the surface and add as many as necessary to completely cover the area.