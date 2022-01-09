This%20Vitamin%20C%20Serum%20is%20good%20for%20dark%20spots%20and%20wrinkles%20and%20has%2067.1K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20and%20is%2050%%20off%20today.

This%20Vitamin%20C%20Serum%20is%20good%20for%20dark%20spots%20and%20wrinkles,%20has%2067.1K%20Sephora%20%22Loves%22%20and%20is%2050%%20off%20today.

You only have 24 hours to get half-price Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum at Sephora.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct as of the time of publication.

If you’re starting 2022 with the goal of improving your skincare and sticking to a better routine, you’re in luck because there are some great deals to be had all month.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is currently taking place, with 24-hour deals on some of the most popular and effective products.

As a result, Sephora is having a sale of its own.

At half price, you can stock up on old favorites or try out some new ones.

The Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which is an advanced Vitamin C serum that visibly minimizes the appearance of pores, dark spots, and signs of aging, is today’s Sephora deal.

This is 50% off for only 24 hours.

“Magic in a Bottle! This serum is my new holy grail!” one Sephora shopper exclaimed. “It has truly changed my skin in less than 2 weeks! The number of complimentsquestions I’ve received about my complexion have been ridiculous!”

I never realized a product could do it all: retexturize, smooth, make pores look smaller, brighten, clear up breakouts, and add hydrationbounce!

This is the ultimate antidote for tired, dull skin.

And, to top it off, this vitamin C does not oxidize.

Sunday Riley has really outdone herself with this one!”

This serum works to improve the appearance of dull skin, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles.

It reduces redness and pores, giving you smooth, youthful, glowing skin.

Apply two pumps in the morning for antioxidant protection and a healthy glow.

Apply this before going to bed to brighten and firm your skin.

If you’re on the fence about purchasing the Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, you should know that it has 67.1K(plus) “loves” on Sephora.

Take a look at what fans of the show have to say about it.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.