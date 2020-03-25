This $24 Blazer Has 800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey frugal fashionistas, it’s time for another amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to teddy coats to bell-sleeve dresses to goes-with-everything ankle boots, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.

Today we’re all about the HyBrid & Company Open-Front Blazer. This form-fitting and stretchy blazer features a single front button and 3/4 scrunch sleeves. This topper is the perfect work blazer, and also makes for a great grab-and-go jacket in general. And in these work from home days, this blazer is just the thing to throw on and look cool, calm and collected in last-minute video conferences.

As always, you don’t just have to take our word for it. Hundreds of real women swear by these blazer, giving it a five-star review.

“This blazer fits very comfortably and the material is great…does not necessarily require any ironing,” shares one happy shopper, along with her pics. “Reviews were helpful to me. I am 5ft 4 with approximately 125lbs and I usually wear medium but after going through the reviews, I decided to order a small and it fits perfect.”

Another satisfied customer with fab photos agrees: “Great for all occasions. This blazer was light and stretchy and fit great. I originally purchased the pink but returned that one for the yellow which looked so much better on me. Received tons of compliments.”

And this review titled “So flattering!!!” sums it all up: “I am in love with this blazer. I just got it today and tries it on and it’s perfect. I want to buy it in every color. I wear 18 for dress/jeans… I typically wear 1-2x tops and bought a 1x… it fits great, I could have probably even gotten an xl. For more reference, I am 5’7″, 220 pounds and have a pretty proportionate curvy figure. I am always concerned about my large arms fitting into sleeves and these sleeves are so comfy and slimming! The whole blazer has a pretty slim profile.”

Yes, those $20 5-star Amazon leggings with pockets live up to the hype.

—Originally published Feb 11, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. PT