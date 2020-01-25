This $27 Bell Sleeve Dress Has 2,200 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hey frugal fashionistas, it’s time for another amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to faux leather moto jackets to cozy sweater dresses, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.

Today we’re all about the Belongsci Bell Sleeve Dress. If you’re looking for a great mini dress you can rock into spring and summer, look no further. Retailing for $37, Amazon has it for $27. This versatile V-neck dress is lined and made of high-quality, high density chiffon, making this dress breezy and breathable.

As always, you don’t just have to take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by this shift dress, giving it a five-star review.

“I love the quality of the fabric and it has a nice shape,” raves one reviewer with great pics. “I’m 5’6″ 210 and got an XL. It was nice but could be looser. Overall I am happy and will be purchasing more clothing from this seller in the future!”

“Love, love this dress!” agrees another happy shopper, along with her fab photo. “The quality is amazing and love the yellow floral print. I’m 5’1 and 115 lbs and the XS fits tts. I was worried this style would not work for my rectangle shape but it actually gives me curves. Win win in my book.”

And this reviewer sums it up well: “This dress is amazing!! The material is awesome – and it fits great! You would never believe it was under $30… my family thought it was at least over a $100!!”

