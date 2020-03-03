This $30 Pleated Midi Skirt Has 600+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pleated midi skirts are kinda becoming the new jeans—you can never have too many. It’s a flattering silhouette on every body type, and you can dress it up for events or the office, or keep it cazh with sneakers when running errand or meeting friends for brunch.

So when we found the Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt on Amazon, we were cautiously optimistic. Like you, we’ve read the expectation vs. reality stories of some Amazon clothes experiences. But fear not, this skirt has more than 600 5-star reviews—and many with pics of real women loving this gorgeous skirt!

Of course, you don’t just have to take our word for it. Here’s what Amazon shoppers are saying:

“Flirty and Flattering!” raves one reviewer with her gorgeous photos. “Bought this for a trip to Italy and was AMAZED at the high quality. I’m a curvy girl and would normally get an XL, but after reading reviews about stretchy waistband opted for the L and it was a perfect fit. It hangs beautifully and is very flattering. Highly recommend.”

Another happy customer agrees, saying “I love this skirt! Based on the other customer reviews I sized down and went with a M. I’m glad I did. It fit perfectly and wasn’t too tight. Had I bought a large I would have had to use a safety pin as I wouldn’t have had time to exchange it before my event. I got tons of compliments and it matched my best friends wedding bouquet perfectly.”

A this review sums it all up: “This skirt is GORGEOUS!…If the manufacturer made it in more colors… I would buy them! I hope the manufacturer reads this and produces more amazing colors! I’m obsessed with this skirt!”

