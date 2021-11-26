This 5-star espresso machine is only £29 on Black Friday!

This 5-star coffee machine is only £29 on Black Friday!

Best of all, it’s not going to get any cheaper, so you can buy it knowing it won’t get any cheaper.

* We may receive compensation if you click the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

The Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine is an absolute steal at only £29!

With this easy-to-use, compact machine, you can bring out your inner barista.

It’s only £29, and according to AO, it won’t get any cheaper this Black Friday – so get it before it’s gone, because while the prices last, the deal might not.

It was previously £99.99, so it’s a huge £80 discount.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also get two £10 Tassimo coffee credits, which will save you money throughout the process.

We can see why the five-star machine is so popular with customers.

Its sleek and compact design will fit in any kitchen, and you can make drinks quickly and easily thanks to its 1400 Watt output and large 700ml capacity.

You can choose from a variety of capsules, including Costa and Cadbury’s, to get your favorite beverage conveniently at home.

It also works with a variety of cup sizes, so there’s something for everyone.

You won’t want to miss out on this deal if you buy it before Black Friday ends.

