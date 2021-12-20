This Adorable Sequin Dress Is the Most Festive New Year’s Eve Look — For Only (dollar)35

This Adorable Sequin Dress Is the Most Festive New Year’s Eve Look — It’s Only (dollar)35

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We’ve officially arrived at the finish line! 2021 will be over before we know it, and we want to go out on a high note.

Whether you’re having a low-key dinner with friends or celebrating at home with your significant other, the right outfit is essential.

We want our outfits to reflect that New Year’s Eve is all about toasting new beginnings and getting pumped for the year ahead.

That’s why we were overjoyed when we discovered the perfect little dress to wear at Target! This Wild Fable mini is only (dollar)35 and is covered in sparkly sequins — what could be more appropriate for NYE?

The Wild FableTM Women’s Sequin Slip Dress is available at Target for only (dollar)35!

Basically, a stunning gown like this is a timeless New Year’s Eve look.

The holiday season is all about being extra, and a dress with a lot of sequins is a great way to do just that!

It has a slip silhouette with thin adjustable shoulder straps and a flattering square neckline, as well as a small slit on the side of the hem that reveals a little skin.

Because the slit keeps the dress from riding up, it’s also easier to walk in and wear.

Another feature we adore is the criss-cross lace-up back.

You can adjust the back to fit your body perfectly, creating a lovely silhouette that complements your shape.

This dress is currently available in four colors: black, dark purple, teal blue, and fuchsia, and it comes in both regular and plus sizes.

We love how Target’s sizing range caters to a wide range of body types.

On New Year’s Eve, we should all feel pampered and glamorous, and this dress allows us to do so.

Aside from these fantastic features, it’s also worth noting the price.

When we come across a dress like this, it usually costs a lot more than.

